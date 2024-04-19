UWM students celebrate AAPI Heritage Month

MILWAUKEE — Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month begins May 1st. UWM Students are getting a head start with celebrating.

Michael Thao is a junior at UWM, he came to be a part of the experience.

"It's a really good time for all of us to come together and celebrate our culture," Thao said.

TMJ4 News Michael Thao is an AAPI student from the northside who attends UWM and is the president of Chi Sigma Tau fraternity, an Asian Interest Frat.



Thao grew up on the north side and he is the president of an Asian interest fraternity. I asked him what makes him so proud to be Hmong.

"A lot of Hmong people in Milwaukee, whenever we have an event you can always expect a lot of people, family, and friends to support you," Thao said. "That's what I love about being Asian."

The term AAPI represents over 50 ethnicities and the descendants of over 60 nationalities. Unfamiliar with the term I asked a few students to break it down.

"It's a shared connection and community based on a rich history culture and a resistance to colonialism," Anushmita Mohanty, a UWM PhD student said. "We are sort of a larger community but there are also so many differences between so many other ethnicities as well."

TMJ4 News Anushmita Mohanty is a UWM Student representing COLORLIT student organization, she is going for her PhD, She has been in America for 2 years and is from India.

She says the event is a good way to make AAPI students feel included.

"It's important to spread awareness and start conversations about the fact that there are AAPI students here," Mohanty said.

You can’t have a cultural celebration without the food. Authentic traditional; Ethnic food from Thailand, Japan, and China was served for Free to anyone who stopped by.

I asked Albin Rosario, a staff member from Dominican Republic how the food compares to his traditional Latin dishes.

"It’s really good! In Asian food, this is great because it helps other nationalities to know about other cultures," Rosario said.

After some tasty food and good conversation, it was time to dance.

Gideon Verdin Dances with UWM AAPI Students

Thao explained that UWM AAPI students are trying to get out there and reach out to more AAPI people to come to campus events.

Sheng Chang also grew up on the north side of Milwaukee and says with AAPI Heritage Month right around the corner, and a stacked lineup of events, students are encouraging everyone to get involved.

Sheng Chang Southeast Asian American Student Center

"I’m so in love with my culture, and I just love spreading it to others and teaching them more," Chang said.

The celebrations conclude on Friday, May 3. with a Japanese Spring Fest filled with cultural exploration, entertainment, and community bonding.

It starts at 9:30 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. at UWM Curtin Hall, Room 175.

To view a list of AAPI Heritage Events on Campus, click here.