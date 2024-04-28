UW-Milwaukee's Police Chief on Administrative leave

MILWAUKEE — UW-Milwaukee's Police Chief is on administrative leave.

In a statement sent to TMJ4 News on Saturday, a UWM spokesperson said, "UWM Police Chief David Salazar is on administrative leave, effective April 26, 2024. UWM Police Capt. Brian Switala is serving as acting police chief."

It's unclear why the chief was placed on administrative leave. The university spokesperson said, "UWM cannot otherwise comment on personnel matters."

The statement goes on to say "UWM is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for every campus community member to live, learn and work. The UWM Police Department's mission is to carry out that commitment for the campus."

