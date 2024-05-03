UW-Milwaukee protest heads into day five

MILWAUKEE — Students and community members are still protesting on UW-Milwaukee’s campus without police getting involved. The encampment started on Monday.

Students are demanding the university to cut all ties to Israel.

Organizers said this has been four straight days of peaceful demonstration, tech-ins and celebrating culture.

TMJ4’S Megan Lee did notice police out during the early evening walking around the encampment and patrolling the area more than they were Wednesday.

UWM has stated that it is against the law to camp on campus. However, police are not enforcing that by taking down tents.

"What does camping do? Like it doesn't hurt anyone. We want them to listen, and they are listening. We want the focus to remain on Palestine,” Co-Chair of Students for a Democratic Society, Patricia Fish explained.

Meanwhile, about half a mile from the encampment is the Synagogue for Russian Jews. Members said they are watching from a distance in case tensions rise at the protest.

“I do have friends at NYU or any other colleges around America and it has gotten violent. Jews in Milwaukee, at least my friends or people I have spoken with want to stay away. They're like we don't want to rile them up. Let them just do their thing. They're afraid,” Synagogue for Russian Jews member, Menucha said.

Organizers for the encampment said they plan to be out on campus until their demands are met.

