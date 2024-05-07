UW Milwaukee pro-Palestinian protest enters second week

The pro-Palestinian protest on UW-Milwaukee's campus is entering its second week and some progress is being made between the university and demonstrators.

A second meeting between school officials and the student protesters is expected to happen within the next 48 hours. Those protesters met with university administration on Monday.

They're demanding that the school cut all ties with Israel over the war in Gaza. When the protests first started, leaders with UW Milwaukee issued a statement saying that the school was a separate legal entity from the UWM Foundation, and that UW Milwaukee can't control the foundations investments.

But, Ameen Atta, a student organizer, says they received a verbal agreement that the administration will reach out to the UWM Foundation about disclosure and divestment.

TMJ4 News Ameen Atta, Student Organizer of UWM Popular Coalition for Palestine says the protest has been peaceful.

"We have been given a verbal agreement that UWM administration will be formally reaching out, immediately, regarding the reasonable demands of disclosure and divestment," Atta told a crowd of protesters through a microphone.

University leaders say the encampment must end safely, but they have not imposed a deadline publicly.

