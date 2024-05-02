UW-Milwaukee kicks off Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with campus celebration

UW-Milwaukee kicked off Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a campus celebration.

Throughout the day, there were special performances, crafts and vendors from Milwaukee's AAPI community. Organizers say they wanted to give students a chance to explore and celebrate the culture.

"Just celebrating the culture, the diversity of AAPI, bringing together students, faculty, staff, community members to celebrate the month," said John Contreras, who helps run UWM's sociocultural programming.

