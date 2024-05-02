Watch Now
UW-Milwaukee kicks off Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with campus celebration

UW-Milwaukee kicked off Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a campus celebration. There were special performances, crafts and vendors from Milwaukee's AAPI community.
Posted at 12:13 PM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 13:17:27-04

Throughout the day, there were special performances, crafts and vendors from Milwaukee's AAPI community. Organizers say they wanted to give students a chance to explore and celebrate the culture.

"Just celebrating the culture, the diversity of AAPI, bringing together students, faculty, staff, community members to celebrate the month," said John Contreras, who helps run UWM's sociocultural programming.

We'll have much more AAPI coverage this month. Click here to see all the stories.

