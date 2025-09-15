USAF Band of Mid-America’s Midwest Winds to perform in Milwaukee and Port Washington

The US Air Force Band of Mid-America's Woodwind Quintet will perform two free public concerts in Milwaukee and Port Washington.

The first concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Monday at the McIntosh Goodrich Manion, 1584 N Prospect Ave. in Milwaukee.

The second will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, at the Port Washington High School Performing Arts Center, 427 West Jackson St., Port Washington, WI 53074.

Comprised of musicians from the USAF Band in Washington, D.C., the quintet performs a wide range of music including traditional woodwind quintet pieces, jazz, ragtime, classics and Hollywood hits.

For more information, visit the USAF Bands website.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip