USAF Band of Mid-America’s Midwest Winds to perform in Milwaukee and Port Washington

The US Air Force Band of Mid-America's Woodwind Quintet will perform two free public concerts in Milwaukee and Port Washington.
The first concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Monday at the McIntosh Goodrich Manion, 1584 N Prospect Ave. in Milwaukee.
The second will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, at the Port Washington High School Performing Arts Center, 427 West Jackson St., Port Washington, WI 53074.
Comprised of musicians from the USAF Band in Washington, D.C., the quintet performs a wide range of music including traditional woodwind quintet pieces, jazz, ragtime, classics and Hollywood hits.
For more information, visit the USAF Bands website.
