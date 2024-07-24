USA Soccer fans gear up for Olympic run

MILWAUKEE — Just two days away from the opening ceremonies of the Olympics in Paris, but some events have already kicked off.

USA Soccer took to the pitch for their first match against France on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite their 3-0 loss to France, the fans at Highbury Pub in Bayview are in good spirits about the start of the Olympic Tournament and the chance to see a young team grow.

For USA soccer fan Diego Hernandez, the Olympics are just another chance to see the U.S. team show up on a world stage.

"I'm just excited in general for the Olympics soccer tournament," said Hernandez. "I know we just came off of having the Euro Cup and Copa America so it'd be nice to see the U.S. do decently, have a decent run in here."

Matthew and Martin Saavedra are also loyal USA soccer fans who have watched the sport grow in popularity here in the States.

"I think we're so focused on everything but soccer here in the U.S., it's definitely becoming a bigger thing here, so it's cool to see," said Martin Saavedra.

His brother Matthew agreed.

"It's super unique to watch and super unique to be a part of so it's very fun."

As for how the team will do overall, fans are staying cautiously optimistic.

"I'm not thinking finals but I think we can make it out of this group," said Saavedra.

"I have no expectations," laughed Hernandez. "So, we'll just see how they do."

