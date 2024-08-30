Urban Dinner Series: More than just food

MILWAUKEE — A popular dining experience is bringing people together. It’s called the Urban Farm Dinner Series on Milwaukee's Riverwalk.

Dan Nowak, CEO of Brazen Standard Hospitality, is at the center of the Urban Farm Dinner Series.

He created this culinary experience to bring people together, showcase the talent of local chefs, and partner with local farmers.

"When I first started doing the business, I knew that as a small business, it was kind of like that rising tide raises all ships. So, getting as many other small businesses involved as we can and helping cross-promote each other, I just knew that was going to be not only the way to support the community but a way for us to grow my business too," said Nowak.

As this series grows, so too is local farmer and business owner Patrick Darrough and his urban farm, Milwaukee Microgreens.

Darrough says he’s thankful he's been given the opportunity to contribute to this one-of-a-kind experience.

