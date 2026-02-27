Upcoming lane closure along I-94 eastbound in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has started construction on the Early East Leg of the I-94 East-West Freeway Project in Milwaukee County, bringing long-term traffic changes beginning Monday evening, March 9.

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now Rush hour traffic travels slowly

What’s Closing?

Starting March 9, drivers will see:



Long-term lane closure on I-94 eastbound from 35th Street to 25th Street through late 2026.

Full closure of the 35th Street entrance ramp to I-94 eastbound through late 2026.

Detour Information

Drivers using the 35th Street ramp will be detoured via:

35th Street → Wisconsin Avenue → 27th Street → Clybourn Street → 25th Street.

Officials encourage motorists to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and consider alternate routes or travel times.

What’s Reopening?

There is some relief ahead for drivers.

By late March:

Eastbound I-94 will be restored to three lanes west of the stadium.

The General Mitchell Boulevard ramps will reopen.

However, the long-term lane closure will return in late summer. The General Mitchell Boulevard ramps are expected to remain open until fall.

What Drivers Should Know

Travelers are encouraged to:

Check traffic updates before leaving.

Consider alternate routes.

Use alternate modes of transportation when possible.

Construction is expected to continue through late 2026 as part of the broader freeway modernization project.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip