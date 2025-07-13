Upcoming construction will cause temporary ramp, lane closures in Stadium Interchange

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced upcoming temporary ramp and lane closures in the Stadium Interchange located in Milwaukee County.

Lane and ramp closures will affect the area from Monday, July 14, until around Friday, July 18.

Starting Monday, July 14, at 5 a.m., the westbound I-94 system ramp to southbound WIS 175 or Brewers Blvd. will be fully closed for maintenance, along with the system ramp to General Mitchel Blvd. One lane on WIS 175 northbound will remain open. These closures are expected to last about a day, according to WisDOT.

On Tuesday, July 15, at 5 a.m., the eastbound I-94 system ramp to southbound WIS 175 or Brewers Blvd. will be fully closed for maintenance. One lane of northbound WIS 175 will remain open. WisDOT says this closure will last about a day.

Starting Wednesday, July 16, at 5 a.m., and lasting until approximately the next day, the northbound WIS 175 system ramp to eastbound I-94 will be fully closed due to maintenance. One lane of northbound WIS 175 will remain open.

Also beginning Wednesday, July 16, at 5 a.m., the Fredrick Miller Way system ramp to northbound WIS 175 will be fully closed for maintenance. This closure will last until around Friday, July 18.

On Thursday, July 17, at 5 a.m., the northbound WIS 175 system ramp to westbound I-94 will be fully closed for maintenance. One northbound WIS 175 lane will remain open for traffic.

WisDOT says all work is weather-dependent and is subject to change. Click here for live traffic information.

