Upcoming construction to cause full directional closures to parts of I-894, I-43, and I-41 in Milwaukee County

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced four upcoming full directional closures along I-894, I-43, and I-41 in Milwaukee County. These closures are a part of the ongoing I-894, I-43, I-41, and Hale Interchange resurfacing and improvement project.

The first closure will affect the area from 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 12 until 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 15. During this first closure, I-894 westbound, I-43 southbound, and I-41 northbound between 76th St and Greenfield Ave will be closed for paving operations. WisDOT says the northbound inside lane will remain closed from the Hale Interchange to Lincoln Ave until Monday, Sept. 22.

The second closure is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19, and end at 5:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 22. I-894 westbound, I-43 southbound, and I-41 northbound between the Hale Interchange and Greenfield Ave. will be closed for paving operations.

WisDOT

The third closure will affect the area from 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3, until 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 6. WisDOT says I-894/ I-41 southbound between Greenfield Ave. and the Hale Interchange is scheduled to close for paving operations.

Both the I-94 eastbound to I-894/ I-41 southbound and the I-94 westbound to I-894/ I-41 southbound system ramps in the Zoo Interchange will be closed during the third closure. The southbound inside lane will remain closed between Lincoln Ave and the Hale Interchange from Oct. 6 until Oct. 13.

Paving operations will cause a fourth closure from 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10, until 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 13. I-894/41 southbound between Greenfield Avenue and the Hale Interchange is scheduled to close. Both the I-94 eastbound to I-894/ I-41 southbound and the I-94 westbound to I-894/ I-41 southbound system ramps in the Zoo Interchange will also be closed during the fourth closure.

WisDOT

WisDOT says all work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

Click here for more information on the project.

