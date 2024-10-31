Unveiling the Mystery: Is the Pabst Mansion really haunted?

MILWAUKEE — The Pabst Mansion is listed as one of the most haunted places in Milwaukee, so TMJ4's Andrea Williams decided to investigate whether that claim holds any truth.

Built-in 1892 by Beer Baron Frederick Pabst for his family, the mansion has a long history of reported supernatural activity.

Morgan Sweet, the Director of Advancement at the Pabst Mansion, shared, "I haven't experienced anything myself, but people have said the chandelier has flickered or shaken, leading them to wonder if there's something behind it."

So, what could explain the flickering lights? Morgan offered a different perspective: "I think the really scary thing isn't the idea of ghosts, but rather the age of the electrical system."

Andrea and Morgan then made their way to the parlor, another area rumored to have paranormal occurrences. "There's actually a reason why people think this room might be haunted. Captain Pabst didn't like the portrait of himself," Morgan explained.

While modern technology like Photoshop could fix that issue today, they noted that the candles in the room have a habit of popping out of their holders.

"That does happen sometimes, but we really attribute it to ill-fitted candelabras. We have to use electric candles because of fire hazards," said Sweet.

Morgan seemed to have an explanation for everything, but Andrea remained skeptical. "Is there something you can show us that people don’t usually see?" she asked. "If you dare," Morgan replied with a smile.

They then headed down to the mansion's cellar. "Few people know this, but Captain Pabst actually preferred wine over beer. He loved sweet German white wines," Morgan explained.

Andrea joked, "Yes, nothing spooky about this basement at all."

As they wrapped up their tour, Williams expressed her gratitude.

"Morgan, thank you so much for showing us this beautiful, historic Pabst Mansion," Andrea said. "And you're right, it's not haunted. "

"Definitely not haunted," smiled Sweet.

Just then, the lights flickered on and off, prompting a chuckle from Andrea. "It's been really nice. Let's go!"

