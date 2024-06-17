Two-year-old struck and killed by a car near McGovern Park in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A two-year-old was killed after having been struck by a car Sunday evening in McGovern Park, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

The MCSO is investigating the circumstances of the incident.

TMJ4 also reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee Fire Department but has not yet received a response.

This is a developing story and TMJ4's Tahleel Mohieldin is investigating at the scene.

