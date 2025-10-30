Two people injured in separate Milwaukee shootings Wednesday night

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that left two people injured Wednesday night.

84th and Congress

An 18- to 23-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot Wednesday, according to police. The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. near 84th and Congress. The victim could not be identified, police said.

Sherman and Townsend

A 19-year-old was injured in a shooting that happened around 11:45 p.m. near Sherman and Townsend. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What led up to both shootings is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

