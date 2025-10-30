Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Two people injured in separate Milwaukee shootings Wednesday night

Ambulance
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that left two people injured Wednesday night.

84th and Congress

An 18- to 23-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot Wednesday, according to police. The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. near 84th and Congress. The victim could not be identified, police said.

Watch: Two people injured in separate Milwaukee shootings Wednesday night

Two people injured in separate Milwaukee shootings Wednesday night

Sherman and Townsend

A 19-year-old was injured in a shooting that happened around 11:45 p.m. near Sherman and Townsend. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What led up to both shootings is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones