Two people, including child, in grave condition after Milwaukee apartment fire

MILWAUKEE — Two people, including a child, are in grave condition after an apartment fire Monday, according to Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.

The fire happened just after 11 a.m. Monday, July 14, near 31st and Wells.

The fire chief told our crew on the scene that both are in grave condition after suffering from smoke inhalation, and that there were no sprinklers in the building.

It’s unclear what caused the fire or if any residents were displaced.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

