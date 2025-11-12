MILWAUKEE — Two more festivals are joining the growing lineup at Henry Maier Festival Park.

Freshwater Food and Wine Festival will debut in September 2026, and Rock and Roll Fest will headline the Summerfest grounds in September 2027.

Two new festivals coming to Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee

According to a press release Wednesday, Rock and Roll Fest will blend the elements of car culture with the media and fashion that has defined decades.

The additions continue to expand the festival offerings at Milwaukee's premier outdoor entertainment venue, which is home to Summerfest and numerous other annual events throughout the year.

