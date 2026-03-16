MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee moms say their teenagers were attacked by security guards inside a late-night restaurant and bar. Milwaukee police are investigating the incident as a case of child abuse.

Kenyetta Dowthard and Tamika Eason say their teenagers attended a birthday party Friday, March 13, at Prime Social, a nightclub near 76th and Good Hope on Milwaukee's north side, when an altercation broke out involving security guards, leaving the underage patrons injured.

The group of teenagers allegedly paid their way past security for the birthday party. Kenyetta's 17-year-old son and Tamika's 16-year-old daughter were both part of the group.

Watch: Two Milwaukee moms say teens were attacked by security guards inside a north side bar

Two Milwaukee moms say teens were attacked by security guards inside a north side bar

Police say that around bar closing on Friday, March 13, an altercation broke out, which led to a security guard choking Kenyetta's son until he lost consciousness. Kenyetta says her son was waiting to retrieve a lost item when he was attacked and ended up in the hospital.

"He was bruised up all right here, where you can stop the oxygen from going to the brain and make them go to sleep, is what the doctor told me," Kenyetta Dowthard said, describing the alleged attack to TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins.

Tamika's 16-year-old daughter was also hurt in the altercation.

"Her teeth, her mouth, the wiring on her braces is off. Her whole mouth is swollen up, sore," Tamika Eason said.

Both mothers say the establishment should be held responsible.

"The security guards losing control, jumping on the kids, also letting the kids in for money, all that, no ID, all that," Eason said.

When asked what she would say to people questioning where she was when her son was at the club, Dowthard defended herself.

"When you keep the kids in the house too much, they're going to get out anyway, so you have to give them a little leeway, but he's not a bad kid that runs around with guns, steals cars — nothing like that — he just went out for his friend's birthday. He was at the wrong place at the wrong time," Dowthard said.

Dowthard is calling for accountability from the nightclub.

"People who have clubs, they have rules and regulations that they are supposed to follow for everyone's safety. Kids' safety and grown people's safety," Dowthard said.

Milwaukee police said Monday, March 16, they are investigating the incident as a case of child abuse, but that no arrests have been made.

TMJ4 News tried to both call and text the owners of Prime Social to get their side of the story, but did not hear back in time for deadline.

This story was reported on-air by TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip