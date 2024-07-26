Two men charged in gas station shooting that injured four, including two kids

MILWAUKEE — Criminal charges have been filed against two men in connection with a quadruple shooting at a gas station on Milwaukee's south side.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, June 26.

26-year-old Qkobe Jenkins and 32-year-old Dominique Bridges are accused of opening fire on a car at a gas pump last month near 60th and Oklahoma.

Two women and two girls, ages four and nine years old, were sent to the hospital. The victims' car had 21 bullet holes.

Both men appeared in court on Thursday for an initial appearance, according to court records.

Jenkins allegedly told investigators they thought the car belonged to a man involved in a separate shooting.

Both men remain in custody on $150,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 1.

