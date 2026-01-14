Two killed in separate Milwaukee shootings Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate deadly shootings that occurred Tuesday.

The first shooting happened around 11 a.m. in the 6200 block of North 84th Street. A 28-year-old man died from gunshot wounds.

The second shooting took place at 2:24 p.m. in the 2300 block of North 38th Street, where a 58-year-old man was killed.

The circumstances of both shootings remain under investigation, and police have not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

