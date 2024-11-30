Two killed in Milwaukee shooting near 7th and Galena

A 20-year-old is dead after a shooting near 7th and Galena in Milwaukee on Friday.

Police said the suspected shooter later died at the hospital after turning the gun on themselves.

The shooting happened at 6:10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29.

The 20-year-old victim was treated for a single gunshot wound but died at the scene.

The suspect, a 21-year-old, was found at the same location with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They were taken to a hospital but did not survive.

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

