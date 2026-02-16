Two killed in early-morning crash on Milwaukee’s southwest side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash early Sunday morning that left two people dead on the southwest side of the city.

The single-car crash happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 15, near the intersection of South 36th Street and West Mitchell Street.

According to police, one victim, who could not be positively identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person in the car was critically injured and taken to the hospital, where they later died.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police said speed was a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip