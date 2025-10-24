Two injured in Milwaukee store shootout near 35th and Garfield; four arrested

MILWAUKEE — Two people were injured Thursday afternoon after a shootout at a Milwaukee store that began when a man opened fire during an altercation.
The incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. near 35th and Garfield when a 52-year-old man fired shots into a store, striking a 20-year-old victim, according to Milwaukee police.
Watch: Two injured in Milwaukee store shootout near 35th and Garfield
Three people then returned fire at the 52-year-old man, hitting him, police said.
The 52-year-old was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries. The 20-year-old victim was also hospitalized but was not seriously hurt.
Police arrested three additional people in connection with the shooting: a 45-year-old man, a 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
