Two injured in Milwaukee double shooting Monday night

Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured on Monday, February 16.

Police say it happened around 9:00 p.m. on the 6100 block of West Port Avenue. According to police, a 39-year-old and a 34-year-old were both injured in the shooting.

Milwaukee police say both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, but they're expected to recover.

The investigation remains ongoing as police continue to search for suspects.

If you have any information, call Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips.

