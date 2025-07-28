MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for suspects in a shooting that injured two people on Sunday.

The shooting happened just after 6:15 p.m. Sunday, July 27, near 29th Street and Highland Avenue. According to police, a 19-year-old and a 41-year-old were taken to the hospital with nonfatal gunshot wounds.

Watch: Two hurt in shooting near 29th and Highland in Milwaukee

What led up to the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

