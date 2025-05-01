Two dead, three injured in Milwaukee police chase that ended in crash

MILWAUKEE — Two people are dead and three others hurt after a police chase ended in a crash late Wednesday in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee police said the chase began after a report of a suspicious vehicle on Hackett Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. April 30. Officers located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but said the driver fled at a high rate of speed, leading to a pursuit.
Watch: Milwaukee police chase ends in deadly crash
The chase ended when the driver collided with another car on Green Bay Avenue near Hauser Street, injuring three people inside — two 25-year-olds and a 24-year-old — who were treated at the scene.
Where police said the chase ended:
Two passengers in the fleeing vehicle, including a 17-year-old and an unidentified individual, were pronounced dead at the hospital. Police said two guns were recovered from the vehicle.
The driver, a 19-year-old, was taken to the hospital and arrested after receiving treatment for injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
