Two dead, including a child in crash near 91st & W Mill, according to medical examiner

MILWAUKEE — Two people, including a child, are dead after a crash near N. 91st and W. Mill Rd. on Friday afternoon.
The crash happened around 3:34 p.m. on July 5th.
According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, two people were pronounced dead on the scene.
A child was one of the two who died in the crash, according to the Milwaukee Medical Examiner.
Two patients were extricated from a car that hit a pole, according to MFD.
Another person was injured, and treated on the scene, but refused to be taken to the hospital.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
