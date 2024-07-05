Two dead, including a child in crash near 91st & W Mill, according to medical examiner

MILWAUKEE — Two people, including a child, are dead after a crash near N. 91st and W. Mill Rd. on Friday afternoon.

TMJ4 News

The crash happened around 3:34 p.m. on July 5th.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, two people were pronounced dead on the scene.

A child was one of the two who died in the crash, according to the Milwaukee Medical Examiner.

Two patients were extricated from a car that hit a pole, according to MFD.

TMJ4 News

Another person was injured, and treated on the scene, but refused to be taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

