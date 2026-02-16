Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two dead in Sunday night shooting near 12th and Concordia, Milwaukee police not seeking suspects

Scene of a double fatal shooting near 12th and Concordia in Milwaukee on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double fatal shooting that happened around 5:33 p.m. Sunday on the 3300 block of N. 12th St.

According to a release from MPD, officers responded to the scene where they found a 24-year-old and a 28-year-old, both with fatal gunshot wounds.

First responders pronounced the two dead on scene.

MPD says it is not currently seeking suspects in this shooting.

However, the department does ask anyone with any information to contact its non-emergency line at (414) 935-7360.

To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

