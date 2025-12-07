Two dead in Sunday morning shooting after domestic dispute on Milwaukee's northwest side, police say

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double fatal shooting that took place Sunday around 3:30 a.m. on the 5600 block of N. 78th St.

According to a release from MPD, a 45-year-old suspect fired shots at the 41-year-old victim during a domestic dispute. The victim died from their gunshot wounds and the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

MPD says it continues to investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

If you have any information about this shooting, MPD asks you to contact its non-emergency line at (414) 935-7360.

You can also report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

