Two dead after crash near 27th and Center in Milwaukee

An early morning crash left two people dead in Milwaukee.
According to police, a black Kia was speeding when the driver lost control and hit a pole near 27th and Center around 2:45 a.m. Friday morning.
A 27-year-old passenger along with the 23-year-old driver died at the scene. Police originally told TMJ4 they were looking for suspects, but later corrected that they are not.
