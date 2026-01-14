Two charged in teen's 2012 death over $6 shoplifting incident

MILWAUKEE — Two men now face felony murder charges 13 years after a teenager was killed following a suspected shoplifting incident at a West Allis convenience store.

Robert Beringer and Jesse Cole are accused of killing 16-year-old Corey Stingley in 2012. Police say the men held Stingley down at the store after he allegedly stole five bottles of liquor worth just $6.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Stingley unresponsive and foaming at the mouth. He died two weeks later in the hospital. An autopsy determined his death was caused by a lack of oxygen.

Both men are charged with felony murder and false imprisonment as a party to a crime, which is a lesser charge than homicide. If convicted, the men face up to 15 years in prison.

