Two charged in deadly police chase that killed three to appear in court for preliminary hearing

MILWAUKEE — Two people charged in a deadly police chase that killed three innocent people will appear in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Da-Shauna Egerson and Tre-Von Loston were fleeing police when they allegedly collided with a sedan at the intersection of 35th and Vliet, killing three people.

Egerson, who was driving the vehicle, faces multiple charges, including second-degree reckless homicide.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday.

