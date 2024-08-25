Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Two car crash in northern Milwaukee leaves vehicle with heavy front-end damage

Crash at 107th and Bradley
Mark Wirtz
There was a two-car crash at N. 107th St. and W. Bradley Rd. Sunday afternoon.
Crash at 107th and Bradley
Posted

MILWUAKEE — A two-car crash on N. 107th St and W. Bradley Rd. left one car with heavy front-end damage and the other on the sidewalk at the intersection.

A calls for service for the Milwaukee Fire Department listed the call as an entrapment at about 1:20 p.m. Sunday.

The conditions of the drivers and the conditions that led to the crash are unclear.

TMJ4 reached out to MFD and the Milwaukee Police Department for more information but did not receive an immediate response.

This is a developing story.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo