Two taken into custody in alleged domestic violence, child abuse investigation involving 5-month-old

Two people were taken into custody Monday night in connection with an investigation into an alleged domestic violence and child abuse incident involving a 5-month-old child.
MILWAUKEE — Two people were taken into custody Monday night in connection with an investigation into an alleged domestic violence and child abuse incident involving a 5-month-old child.

The alleged incident happened around 6:44 p.m. Monday, Dec. 22, near North Teutonia Avenue and West Roosevelt Drive, according to Milwaukee police.

Police said people at the location were in an argument, and a child was reported injured. A 5-month-old was taken to the hospital for treatment and released with no apparent injury, according to police.

A 38-year-old man and 38-year-old woman were taken into custody. Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

