WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Two people were arrested after allegedly shooting at West Allis police officers during a pursuit early Monday morning.

The pursuit began with a call about suspicious activity near 70th and Washington around 1 a.m. Monday. According to police, a caller reported a white SUV with no lights blocking them as they were trying to leave a parking lot.

Watch: Two arrested after allegedly firing at West Allis police during early morning pursuit

Two arrested after allegedly firing at West Allis police during early morning pursuit

Officers located the SUV near 70th and Greenfield and attempted a traffic stop. Police said the driver did not pull over and fled from officers, with an occupant of the SUV allegedly firing numerous gunshots at the pursuing officers.

According to a preliminary investigation, the occupant fired at least 20 times at the officers, with the officers returning gunfire. Nobody was struck by the gunfire or hurt during the pursuit, according to police.

Police deployed stop sticks near 84th and Greenfield; however, police said the driver continued to flee northbound in Wauwatosa before eventually coming to a stop near Glenview and Wisconsin.

Two occupants of the vehicle — a 26-year-old woman from West Allis and a 20-year-old man from Oak Creek — were arrested after a high-risk traffic stop. Police said a firearm was found inside the SUV.

Numerous spent shell casings were located along the route of the pursuit where police said the occupant allegedly opened fire on the officers, which was specified as occurring between 71st and National, to at least 84th and Washington.

An investigation into the chase and shooting is ongoing.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip