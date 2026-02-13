Tuesday is Pączki Day: Here's where you can get yours in southeast Wisconsin

Bakeries across Southeast Wisconsin have been baking up a storm in preparation for Mardi Gras, or “Paczki Day,” which marks the start of the Lenten season.
It falls the day before Ash Wednesday and is celebrated as a final day of feasting before the solemnity of Lent. Paczki (meaning "little packages" in Polish) are a popular treat on Fat Tuesday, also known as Paczki Day.
These deep-fried, sweet dough pastries are covered in powdered sugar and filled with delicious options like jams or custards.
Here are some of the places you can get your paczki in southeast Wisconsin:
Milwaukee
Peter Sciortino Bakery
Pre-orders accepted
In-store only
Flavors: Prune, lemon, raspberry, bavarian cream, strawberry, apricot, and Nutella.
Wioletta's Polish Market
Seven different flavors
Hours on Fat Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
National Bakery & Deli (Several locations)
- 3200 S. 16th St, Milwaukee
- 5637 Broad St., Greendale
- 13820 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield
Brown Deer
Kurt Schulz Deli
Order by phone by Saturday: 414-354-1004
Flavors: Cheese, raspberry, lemon, prune, and cinnamon raisin.
Greenfield
Old World Polish Deli
Preorder by phone: 414-855-0470
Flavors: Prune, raspberry, rose hip
Previous coverage: More spots to get your paczki fix:
St. Francis
Layton Fruit Market
Available Monday and Tuesday - $1.50 each
Flavors: Apple, lemon, prune, blueberry, custard, and raspberry.
Stephen's Breads
Pick up Monday at MobCraft
Flavors: Raspberry preserves, chocolate ganache, and vanilla pastry cream.
Wauwatosa
Cranky Al's
Order online by Sunday
Flavors: Raspberry, prune, Bavarian cream, apricot, and blueberry lemon.
Did we miss your bakery? Email us at webstaff@tmj4.com.
