Tuesday is Pączki Day: Here's where you can get yours in southeast Wisconsin

Bakeries across Southeast Wisconsin have been baking up a storm in preparation for Mardi Gras, or “Paczki Day,” which marks the start of the Lenten season.

It falls the day before Ash Wednesday and is celebrated as a final day of feasting before the solemnity of Lent. Paczki (meaning "little packages" in Polish) are a popular treat on Fat Tuesday, also known as Paczki Day.

These deep-fried, sweet dough pastries are covered in powdered sugar and filled with delicious options like jams or custards.

Here are some of the places you can get your paczki in southeast Wisconsin:

Milwaukee

Peter Sciortino Bakery

Pre-orders accepted

In-store only

Flavors: Prune, lemon, raspberry, bavarian cream, strawberry, apricot, and Nutella.

Wioletta's Polish Market

Pre-orders accepted

Seven different flavors

Hours on Fat Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

National Bakery & Deli ( Several locations)



3200 S. 16th St, Milwaukee

5637 Broad St., Greendale

13820 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield

Website

Brown Deer

Kurt Schulz Deli

Order by phone by Saturday: 414-354-1004

Flavors: Cheese, raspberry, lemon, prune, and cinnamon raisin.

Greenfield

Old World Polish Deli

Preorder by phone: 414-855-0470

Flavors: Prune, raspberry, rose hip

Previous coverage: More spots to get your paczki fix:

16 spots to get your fix for Fat Tuesday

St. Francis

Layton Fruit Market

Available Monday and Tuesday - $1.50 each

Flavors: Apple, lemon, prune, blueberry, custard, and raspberry.

Stephen's Breads

Pre-order online

Pick up Monday at MobCraft

Flavors: Raspberry preserves, chocolate ganache, and vanilla pastry cream.

Wauwatosa

Cranky Al's

Order online by Sunday

Flavors: Raspberry, prune, Bavarian cream, apricot, and blueberry lemon.

Did we miss your bakery? Email us at webstaff@tmj4.com.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip