TSA expects more than 40 million travelers during busy holiday rush

As Christmas is just two days away, many people are getting ready to hit the roadways and take to the skies to start their holiday travel.

The Transportation Security Administration is expected to screen about 40 million people now through the new year.

TMJ4

AAA projects over 119 million Americans will be hitting the roadways this holiday season, 107 million of which will travel by car.

TMJ4’s Sydni Eure spoke with travelers ahead of the big holiday rush. As of first thing Monday morning, they say things are moving smoothly and only two delays were up on the boards.

TMJ4

Sophia Carmen told us she was headed to Jacksonville, Florida. Her grandmother, Carmen Dudek, was there to drop her off.

“I always try to drop my family off so they don’t have to park here,” said Dudek. “We have gotten through very quickly actually. Now, we’re just sitting down and waiting for her to go through security because I’m an overprotective grandma.”

Watch: Travel rush expected at Milwaukee's Mitchell Airport:

Travel rush expected ahead of the holidays

The TSA staff and their K9s are to be thanked for the short wait times at the security checkpoints. We’re told the goal is to keep standard screening lanes to 30 minutes. If you have TSA PreCheck, then you’re looking at about 10 minutes.

All of the normal airport tips will come in handy this holiday season. Be sure to arrive early, pack smart, and familiarize yourself with all of the necessary safety protocols. If you plan on packing any gifts, make sure they are not wrapped in gift paper. TSA suggests you don’t wrap presents because they will need to be opened if they trigger a security alarm.

