Trowbridge school to reopen Friday

MILWAUKEE — Trowbridge Street School of Great Lakes Studies will reopen Friday after being closed for more than a week due to unsafe levels of lead dust.

The school was ordered to temporarily close by the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) starting March 3, after testing found elevated lead dust levels in areas that underwent remediation but did "not meet health and safety standards for a child-occupied facility."

Students were temporarily relocated to the Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning.

On Wednesday, Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) and MHD sent a joint letter to families and staff, informing them that the school passed its most recent clearance check and that lead dust levels now meet safety standards.

Students and staff will be allowed to return to the building on Friday.

According to the letter, MPS will continue “enhanced cleaning and maintenance protocols throughout the building.”

“We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our families and staff during this process,” the letter stated. “The health and safety of our students remain our top priority, and we will continue working closely with MHD to ensure Trowbridge remains a safe learning environment.”

For more information about lead safety, visit the MHD website or the MPS website.

