Trowbridge Elementary to temporarily close Monday due to unsafe lead dust; students to relocate

MILWAUKEE — Trowbridge Elementary will temporarily close starting Monday after the Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) identified unsafe lead dust levels at the school, according to a release.

TMJ4

MHD is requiring the school to close for further remediation and safety assessments. While this work is completed, MPS will relocate Trowbridge students to the Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning.

According to the release, unsafe lead dust levels were found in areas previously remediated and cleaned. Families affected will receive additional details from MPS regarding transportation and logistics.

TMJ4

Lead hazards have been identified in multiple MPS buildings, particularly those built before 1978, when lead-based paint was commonly used.

Milwaukee Health Department Milwaukee Health Department photo showing deteriorating paint at a Golda Meir School Lower Campus bathroom. An initial inspection showed positive tests for lead in the peeling paint prior to Milwaukee Public Schools conducting lead renovation work.

When deteriorating, this paint can create lead dust, posing serious health risks, especially for young children and those with special needs, according to the release.

Schools with identified lead hazards include Golda Meir Lower Campus, Kagel, and Maryland Avenue Montessori.

TMJ4 News Golda Meir School Lower Campus in Milwaukee

MHD released a list of preventive health and safety tips to reduce lead exposure in children and households:

What Families Can Do

-Have your child tested for lead exposure. Children under age 6 are especially vulnerable. Lead testing is available through your primary care provider or at MHD clinics.

-Take steps at home to reduce lead exposure:

-Use wet wipes to clean floors, windows, and furniture to remove lead dust.

-Remove shoes at the door to prevent tracking in dirt with lead dust.

-Wash toys frequently, especially for very young children.

-Provide foods rich in iron, calcium, and vitamin C to help prevent lead absorption.

-Run cold tap water for three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.

-Use a water filter certified to remove lead (NSF/ANSI 53).

-Stay informed. Visit theMHD Home Environmental Health webpage for reports, safety guidance, and resources.

For more resources, and ways to connect with the MHD lead team, visit www.milwaukee.gov/HEH.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip