Trial of Maxwell Anderson: Witness testimony continues Thursday

MILWAUKEE — Witness testimony continues Thursday on day 3 of the Maxwell Anderson murder trial. He is accused of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson last year after a first date.
On Wednesday, opening statements were made, and the first witnesses took the stand.
So far, jurors have heard from 11 witnesses — including the man who found Sade Robinson’s severed leg, several law enforcement officers, Cudahy’s water superintendent at the time, Robinson's property manager, a maintenance worker, and a co-worker from Pizza Shuttle.
In court, body camera footage from Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy Leon Martin was shown, showing him responding to the lakefront portion of Warnimont Park after Osyrus Terrell and his friend reported the gruesome discovery.
After deputies and Cudahy police confirmed it was a human leg, they called in crime scene investigators from the Sheriff's Office.
In court, Detective Joann Donner described what she observed when her team arrived at the location.
“When the leg was being removed, the fold of skin and flesh had moved away from the bone. You could see that it was severed below the top ball of the femur,” Donner explained. “It looked like it was a tool mark. It was very smooth. I noticed that the skin had kind of a long zigzag pattern to it. That’s why I was able to determine that it was probably not from, like, an accident—a boating accident or anything like that.”
Prosecutors also showed video of what they say is a silhouette walking down the bluffs at Warnimont Park.
A detective testified that the individual, who they think is Maxwell Anderson, walked up and down the bluffs to the waterfront between 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. But the defense argued that the individual could not be identified.
For about an hour, the state and defense questioned detectives about phone records. Detectives went through the locations where both phones pinged. Prosecutors also showed surveillance video from several areas throughout Cudahy.
However, the defense argues that while there was extensive data presented on Wednesday, it does not definitively prove Anderson’s guilt. Both parties will likely focus on the interpretation and impact of technological and surveillance evidence in the case.
More witness testimony
Sade Robinson’s property manager was very emotional on the stand, saying that a friend contacted her after Robinson didn’t show up for work.
That friend—her co-worker from Pizza Shuttle, who also testified, said Sade didn’t come to work, and she was scared. She said it was unlike Sade to not respond, and she calledthe police.
Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, arson of property other than a building, and hiding a corpse.
The trial is expected to resume at 8:45 a.m. TMJ4 will livestream it.
