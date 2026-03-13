Tree damage risk this weekend: An arborist shares what homeowners should do now

BROOKFIELD — Heavy snow expected this weekend in southeastern Wisconsin could pose a risk beyond slick roads and sidewalks — arborists say the season's back-and-forth temperatures may have quietly weakened trees around many homes.

Adam Passo, a certified arborist with more than 20 years of experience, said heavy, wet snow is especially dangerous for trees already stressed by temperature swings.

"Well the snow sounds like it's going to be kind of heavy. And that's when it accumulates on the limbs and that's when it starts breaking limbs," Passo said.

Passo said homeowners can take steps now to reduce the risk. A thick layer of mulch can help protect roots from freezing, and trimming long branches lowers the chance of snow snapping them off.

"Multch, if it goes from warm to super cold is definitely a good thing we can do right now," Passo said.

He also recommends shaking snow off branches when possible and doing some light pruning before the storm arrives.

"Some shaking, some pruning, other than that let the snow fall and do what it may," Passo said.

Passo said homeowners should watch for warning signs of already-damaged branches, including bright wood showing against dark bark.

"Kind of that lighter color that isn't normal, wasn't there yesterday," Passo said.

Non-native trees are the most vulnerable to temperature extremes. Temporary measures like covering trees with a blanket or applying a light spray of water can help, but Passo said those are only short-term fixes.

"You may want to consider planting some more native trees that can adapt to it," Passo said.

Some tree species are built to shed branches rather than lose the entire tree.

"Arborvitae will shed a branch, some pine trees will lose branches, white pines especially," Passo said.

Trees that are flowering or budding are also at risk from the cold — sometimes the damage is only cosmetic, but it can sometimes be more serious.

Passo said the most important thing homeowners can do is stay proactive — checking trees throughout the year, pruning when it is safe to do so, and calling a professional when in doubt.

"You should never have to stay up at night worrying that your tree is going to damage something or hurt somebody," Passo said.

