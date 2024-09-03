Traffic delayed due to fire on I-43/94 near Holt Avenue

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 is working to learn more about what caused a fire in the northbound lanes of I-43/94 near Holt Avenue.

It’s unclear what happened, but we are checking reports that there was a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Watch: Incident on Northbound I-43/94 near Holt Avenue

Traffic in the southbound lanes is affected as well. The commute home along I-43/94 South may be a bit slower near Holt.

TMJ4 has reached out to the Milwaukee Fire Department to obtain more information.

