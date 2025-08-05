MILWAUKEE — Construction has begun on a new traffic safety project along West Michigan Street in downtown Milwaukee.

TMJ4

Parking meters are now covered and the street has been marked up for project plans. There will be no on-street parking in the construction area.

The project, which spans about a mile from North 10th Street to North Water Street, aims to make the area safer for all types of transportation.

Watch: Traffic calming project begins on West Michigan Street in downtown Milwaukee

Traffic calming project begins on West Michigan Street in downtown Milwaukee

For downtown residents like Scott Rockey, the improvements can't come soon enough.

"It's not that busy of a road, but a lot of times there are cars that will fly down the road, go fast down the road," Rockey said.

TMJ4

According to the city, the project will "improve safety, comfort, and accessibility for everyone using the street."

According to the city's plans, the project will include high-visibility crosswalks, protected bike lanes, medians, and concrete bump-outs to slow traffic and increase pedestrian safety.

Rockey believes these changes will make a significant difference for the neighborhood.

"I think bump outs will be good. Just based on the fact that cars like to go fast down this road. And this is a nice area and I wouldn't want anyone to get injured," he said.

This initiative is part of Milwaukee's broader commitment to creating streets that work for everyone.

Rockey noted that the improvements will benefit multiple types of travelers.

"It will help with obviously people on the bikes. But also, the scooters that go down the road. Because people like to go down the middle of the road with scooters," he said.

The city expects to complete the project by the end of this year.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip