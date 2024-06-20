Top general comes home to lead Juneteenth parade as Grand Marshal

TMJ4's Gideon Verdin had a chance to speak with the man who lead Milwakee's Juneteenth Parade on Wednesday — General Johnny Davis. Read their interview below.

Gideon Verdin:

First time back and walk in a while, how's it feel to be back here where you grew up?

Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis:

It was great to be home. I mean, growing up growing up off of 15th and Capitol, this is a very special place for me. 16th and North. Galst Food Market. This was my very first job. Yeah, I was a bagger. I was in high school. I needed a little cash on the side just like everyone else. It was hard work. But this is where I learned everything about life. Teamwork. Friendships, everything. I mean, it was what what the community invested in me. I never forgot, and I knew it would pay off. As we walked into this grocery store, a lot of good memories come out.

Gideon:

What message would you have for young men out there starting the humble job like grocery bagging who still have big dreams?

Maj. Davis:

I would tell you every job is important no matter what the job is. So as I said in this job, I learned responsibility. I learned teamwork, our learn that it's it's worth working hard and helping others to your left and right achieve success. And to me, that's what it was all about. And that was a start. And that start propelled me to where I am today. It was hard work. But I wanted to be able to, you know, contribute to the family as well. So for me, it was my first pair of Air Jordans if I remember. The days the nights this weekends working in here, just really helping the community. It was just bringing back so many memories.

Gideon:

Tell us about your childhood school.

Maj. Davis:

St. Philip's elementary school. When I attended here in the late 70s, it was called Beautiful Savior Lutheran School. And I learned so much when I think about this wonderful school. I think about the power of academic learning is all about really trying to invest in yourself to better and be better for others. What I love about this gym is this is one of the first locations I learned how to play basketball. I learned how to play volleyball.

Gideon:

How did you stay out of trouble?

Maj. Davis:

I had strong parents. Well, I'll tell you very involved parents. My father was a high school teacher of Riverside. He was just very, you know, involved and Mom was right there saying, just you know, 'keep yourself safe.' Because what you don't want to do is hinder your ability to open doors and achieve the dreams you want.

Gideon:

So we left your childhood school and now we're in your childhood neighborhood where you grew up. It's beautiful home on 16th and Capitol and as a child, you went to Juneteeth, and now you get to come back and lead the parade.

Maj. Davis:

Never in my wildest dreams would I imagine the opportunity to represent not only the community but Milwaukee and and serve as a Grand Marshal. I don't know what that means. I'm not going to wear a big stole or or give a lot of speeches, but whatever it takes, I just want to give back. I remember my my childhood here and I remember everyone's investment in me.

