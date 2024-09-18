'Tonight is a daddy-daughter date': Dads and daughters cheer on Brewers together

MILWAUKEE — For Josiah Shirek and his daughter Charis, the Brewers game Tuesday night wasn’t about winning the division.

"Tonight is a daddy-daughter date," Josiah said.

TMJ4 News Josiah and Charis Shirek are having a special “daddy-daughter date” at the game Tuesday

He was happy to take his daughter to her first Brewers game.

"It’s a fun thing that we get to share together. We try to do daddy-daughter dates often," Josiah explained.

Sofia and her dad, Darrin Malsack, had the same idea for a daddy-daughter night.

"It’s really fun," Sofia said.

Darrin is glad he can make special memories with his daughter.

"It will be another memorable moment. We'll be able to get some pictures, and she'll look at them many years from now and remember that we went to the game together," Darrin explained.

TMJ4 News Darrin and Sofia Malsack are having a daddy-daughter night as well!

TMJ4 asked Sofia what her favorite part of the game was, and she said spending time with her dad.

No win tonight, but the game gave families a chance to make memories that will last a lifetime.

