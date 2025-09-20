Tom’s Watch Bar to open new location in Deer District

MILWAUKEE — Tom’s Watch Bar has announced that they have signed a lease with the Milwaukee Bucks to open a new location across from the Fiserv Forum in the Deer District.

The bar says they have also entered a multi-year marketing partnership with the Bucks. Tom’s Watch Bar hopes the deal will enhance the fan experience.

“At Tom’s Watch Bar, we want to put sports fans as close to the action as possible, offering an immersive game day experience that’s the next best thing to a courtside seat,” said Brooks Schaden, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Tom’s Watch Bar. “We’re thrilled to partner with a great organization like the Milwaukee Bucks and look forward to opening our doors to every Milwaukee fan who is looking for a high-energy, sports-centric environment - with over 100 screens and a delicious menu that takes classic bar food and drinks to a new level.”

Fans can expect to be immersed in the game while enjoying delicious bites and classic drinks.

The bar is set to open in October this year and will bring Tom’s Watch Bar’s signature experience to an existing location in the Deer District. The bar will be located at 1134 N Vel R. Phillips Ave. in Milwaukee, which is the current location of MECCA Sports Bar and Grill.

Tom’s Watch Bar, the growing sports bar chain, is located in cities such as Cincinnati, Phoenix, San Diego, and Seattle. The bar is expected to open several additional locations, including the Milwaukee venue, by the end of 2026.

Click here for more information.

