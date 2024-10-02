MILWAUKEE — Jewish people around the world will celebrate Rosh Hashanah starting at sunset on October 2. The High Holiday will conclude after nightfall on October 4.

The dinner tables were set Wednesday morning at the Chabad Lubavitch Torah Center in Glendale for the Rosh Hashanah dinner.

TMJ4 Lubavitch of Wisconsin set up tables for the Rosh Hashanah dinner

"This year certainly has been a difficult year for the Jewish people," said Rabbi Mendel Shmotkin, CEO of Lubavitch of Wisconsin.

Lubavitch of Wisconsin

Rabbi Shmotkin said a big part of the holiday is reflecting on the past year.

“Unfortunately, it’s taken these tragic events, but the Jewish people have come together as never before,” Rabbi Shmotkin said.

This time of celebration comes after Iranian airstrikes on Israel filled the sky Monday. Rabbi Shmotkin’s daughter is studying in the northern part of the country.

Watch: Jewish community reflects on past year ahead of Rosh Hashanah:

'Together we’re stronger': Jewish community reflects on past year ahead of Rosh Hashanah

“I got calls when the missiles were raining. She said, ‘We are looking out of our window and it’s fireworks out there,’” Rabbi Shmotkin explained.

His Jewish faith keeps him strong during these tough times.

“Maybe the airstrikes came before Rosh Hashanah to remind us that no matter what evil stands before us, our mission remains the same: to bring goodness, holiness, and purpose to ourselves and the world,” Rabbi Shmotkin said.

Security is top of mind as Jewish leaders in Wisconsin are expecting to see more people than usual at the special services.

“More so this year than ever before. People want to stand shoulder to shoulder with their brothers and sisters on this special holy day,” Rabbi Shmotkin explained.

It’s a special Holy Day where the Jewish people can set the tone for the next year.

“Together we’re stronger, and that’s a really powerful message to me,” said Bayla Mann, a student at Bader Hillel High School.

TMJ4 Bayla Mann is a student at The Bader Hillel High School.

To find out more about Lubavitch of Wisconsin and the services, click here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip