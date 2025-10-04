TMJ4's Sean O'Flaherty posthumously inducted into Milwaukee Press Club's Media Hall of Fame

A longtime TMJ4 family member received a special honor Friday night when Sean O'Flaherty was posthumously inducted into the Milwaukee Press Club's Media Hall of Fame.

O'Flaherty's brother, Dan, gave the acceptance speech on his behalf during the ceremony.

O'Flaherty started his career at TMJ4 in 1971 as an on-camera reporter before transitioning into behind-the-scenes roles. He mastered nearly every technical operation at TMJ4 News during his decades-long career with the station.

O'Flaherty passed away last year following a battle with multiple myeloma cancer. He was 74.

