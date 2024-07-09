TMJ4's Adriana Mendez named judge for 2024 Wisconsin State Fair Sporkies and Drinkies

In Today's Talker — The Wisconsin State Fair is less than two months away!
We have a list of the 2024 Sporkies and Drinkies Finalists and now know the group that will be judging that competition.
TMJ4's very own Adriana Mendez has been named as one of the judges! The Wisconsin State Fair made the announcement on X.
Meet our judges who will taste their way through The 2024 Sporkies & Drinkies Finalists!— Wisconsin State Fair (@wistatefair) July 8, 2024
🍴 @FrankieJupiter
🍴 Shannon Goodman
🍴 Tyler Mader, @TradtoRad
🍴 @DJShawna
🍴 @AdrianaMendez
🍴 @NicoleSedivy
Plus, @Dario_Melendez returns to host!
DETAILS: https://t.co/3fwjk2S2kx pic.twitter.com/kDX6tDTT9v
Adriana says she's honored to be a part of the time honored competition — and is excited to try some new things!
You can watch the full Today's Talker above.
