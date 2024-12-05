Watch Now
TMJ4's Adriana Mendez and Tom Durian to participate in bell ringing competition

The competition supports the Salvation Army of Milwaukee County.
TMJ4
TMJ4's Adriana Mendez and Tom Durian will participate in a bell ringing competition with other local celebrities.

The competition supports the Salvation Army of Milwaukee County's 2024 Red Kettle Campaign. The overall goal of the Christmas season's campaign is to raise $3.5 million.

Last year, celebrity bell ringers raised nearly $7,000.

You can catch Tom and Adriana ringing bells at the Milwaukee Public Market on Thursday, December 12 from noon to 1:00 p.m.

If you can't make it out to put your donation directly into the red kettle, you can make a contribution online here.

