TMJ4 wins 3 Emmy Awards at NATAS Chicago/Midwest ceremony

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 News won three Emmy Awards at the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) Chicago/Midwest Chapter awards ceremony over the weekend.

The Emmy Award winners are as follows:

Outstanding Crafts Achievement for Talent: Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter

Ashley Washburn: Composite. WTMJ

Watch: TMJ4 wins 3 Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Achievement for Investigative Multiple Reports

Ben Jordan, Reporter; Nicole Buckley, Producer; Ariel Campos, Jeremy Dunk, Andrew Huggins,

Photojournalists. WTMJ

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Politics/Government

Housing Authority Accountability: Jenna Rae, Reporter; Ariel Campos, Emmanuel Espino, Photojournalists. WTMJ

Submitted

The academy also announced that Jeff Kiernan will be one of the newest inductees to the Wisconsin Silver Circle, which recognizes those professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25 years or more.

